Hilarious typo turns Canadian Pizza Hut location into viral phenomenon

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Jan 30 2024, 5:35 pm
Hilarious typo turns Canadian Pizza Hut location into viral phenomenon
One patron who recently visited a Pizza Hut location in Ontario was disappointed to see the store closed, though they definitely saved out on not having to leave a nice tip.

In a closure note that’s gone viral on social media thanks to a head-scratching typo, staff at one of the pizza chain’s locations in Timmins, Ontario, warned customers that the restaurant’s dining room would be closed “due to unforeseen circumcisions.”

Photos of the amusing typo were immediately shared to local Facebook groups, with customers speculating about how and where the impromptu medical procedure occurred.

“Next time I’m in Timmins, I’m definitely not ordering the pepperoni pizza,” one reply reads. “I think they meant unforeskinned circumstances,” another person wrote.

The following day, the general manager at the Pizza Hut location, Marc Girard, posted an update regarding the botched sign.

“We at Pizza Hut appreciate all our loyal customers! And how you’re having fun with our little mishap yesterday. Damn autocorrect,” Girard wrote.

pizza hut tummins

The updated sign made sure to correct the previous viral typo. (Marc Girard)

The updated sign advertised a $5 deal for customers when ordering a second pizza, noting that “no tip” was “required” in light of recent “CIRCUMSTANCES” in capital letters.

“This made my whole entire week. This post has made me laugh like I haven’t laughed in a long time,” one comment reads.

The Timmins and District Hospital Foundation also had a good sense of humour about the situation, writing on Facebook, “Hey Timmins Pizza Hut… stick to pizza, we’ll handle the circumcisions!”

