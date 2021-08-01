"Targeted" shooting sends two men to hospital in Kelowna

Police believe a shooting that sent two men to hospital in Kelowna on Saturday night was targeted.

Kelowna RCMP said officers were called to the area of Pandosy Street and KLO Road just before 7 pm on July 31 for reports of a shooting.

Officers located two adult men suffering from “apparent gunshot wounds.” The RCMP did not reveal the extent of their injuries, but stated that both victims were taken to hospital.

No suspects have been arrested, but police said they believe the incident was targeted.

“Officers remain on scene conducting neighbourhood canvassing, speaking with witnesses, and gathering physical evidence,” said Corporal Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.”

Kelowna RCMP are urging anyone who witnessed the shooting or has knowledge of the incident to come forward “immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 250-762-3300. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via at 1-800-222-8477.