Death of one-year-old being investigated as homicide in New West

The New West Police Department (NWPD) responded to an unresponsive infant on the 1300 block of 5th Avenue in New Westminster on July 24. After assessing the scene, the death is now being investigated as a homicide.

The incident took place at approximately 4:20 am. Following police arrival, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in to assist with the investigation.

In a press release, IHIT officials say that investigators are working closely with the NWPD, the BC Coroners Service, and the NWPD Forensic Identification Section.

The press release suggests that local support services have also been engaged. The names and details of those involved are not being released at this time.

“The hurt caused by these kinds of deaths are amplified when the victim is so young,” says Sergeant David Lee of IHIT, “We are working diligently to find answers to help the healing process for all those affected.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].