Man randomly attacked, robbed by three men on Granville Street: VPD

A man was randomly assaulted and robbed by three men on Vancouver’s Granville Street earlier this month.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says that it’s just one of the many widespread “stranger attacks” in recent weeks.

This particular incident occurred on July 11 at approximately 3:30 am. VPD says that the victim was walking home when a group of men approached him.

“Security footage shows one man push the victim down,” reads a statement from VPD. “Another man helps the victim up, and they all walk towards a lane near Granville and Smithe Streets. While in the lane, the victim was assaulted and had his wallet taken.”

Constable Tania Visintin says that these stranger attacks have been on the rise. Over the past two weeks, 17 random assaults were reported across the city.

The assault also occurred around the time that the bars closed on Granville Street.

“We know there were people still out, and they may have seen what happened and can identify these men,” Visintin says. “There is no excuse for anyone to get attacked for absolutely no reason.”

#VPDNews: Vancouver Police are investigating after one man was randomly attacked by three men on Granville Street earlier this month. Anyone with information or if they recognize the men in the video, is asked to call Vancouver Police at 604-717-4022.https://t.co/pW1vOJ6D0G pic.twitter.com/0o7W7hgQ5s — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 29, 2021

The three suspects are described as South Asian and in their early 20s.

The first suspect is believed to be 5’10” tall with short hair and large ears. At the time of the incident, he wore a white t-shirt, white pants, a green jacket, and a black satchel across his chest.

The second suspect is approximately 5’11” tall with a medium build and short dark hair. He wore a grey hooded sweater and black pants.

The third suspect is approximately 5’9″ tall with curly dark brown hair. He was wearing a white sweater and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call VPD at 604-717-4022.