VPD officer hospitalized after being struck by speeding driver

A police officer was sent to hospital on Wednesday after being struck by a speeding driver in East Vancouver.

The incident occurred near New Brighton Park on McGill Street at approximately 3 pm. According to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), an officer recorded a brown Toyota Corolla driving at 96 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The police officer gestured for the driver to pull over; however, the driver allegedly sped up and drove at the officer.

“Our member fell onto the roadway while trying to get out of the way of the suspect’s vehicle,” says Constable Tania Visintin. “But was hit by the front bumper of that vehicle.”

The officer was taken to the hospital on Wednesday but has since been released and is recovering at home.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, and charges for assaulting a police officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and excessive speed are being recommended against him.

Anyone who has information on the collision or dashcam footage from July 27 between 3 and 4 pm is asked to contact VPD investigators at 604-717-3012.