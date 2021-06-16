Driver has car impounded after going 127 km/h over speed limit

A driver in the Fraser Valley was given an expensive reminder to slow down while on the road.

Ridge Meadows RCMP says that they recently caught a motorist going 127 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Police shared the incident on social media earlier this week. It occurred on the 28700 blocks of Lougheed Highway, where a Hyundai Genesis was caught going 207 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

As a result, the driver had their vehicle impounded and their licence suspended, both for seven days. They were also slapped with a $483 fine and three points towards their Driver Risk Premium (DRP).

The DRP is an additional premium that a motorist must pay annually. Drivers accumulate points for different types of driving offences, such as excessive speeding, roadside suspensions or prohibitions, or using an electronic device while driving.

Hopefully, they’ll think next time before speeding on the road.