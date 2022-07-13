FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Taqueria Chicatana: Can't-miss weekly taco pop-up happening in Gastown

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Jul 13 2022, 6:09 pm
Taqueria Chicatana: Can't-miss weekly taco pop-up happening in Gastown
Courtesy Taqueria Chicatana

Taco Tuesday lovers, listen up! Taqueria Chicatana is one of the city’s newest destinations to get this beloved handheld.

This weekly pop-up runs every Tuesday on the streetside patio of The Birds & The Beets in Gastown at 54 Alexander Street.

From 5 to 9 pm, folks can head here and find a Trompo stack of meat cooked on a rotating spit, where meat is shaved off and made into authentic al pastor tacos.
Taqueria Chicatana

Courtesy Taqueria Chicatana

There’s also a veggie version too, for all the plant-based taco people who want to check this out.

In addition to authentic streetside eats, patrons who head to Taqueria Chicatana can enjoy pineapple mezcal margarita slushies, beers, and agua de horchata too!

This pop-up will be operating all summer long (and maybe even longer). Be sure to pop by when you can.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.