Taco Tuesday lovers, listen up! Taqueria Chicatana is one of the city’s newest destinations to get this beloved handheld.

This weekly pop-up runs every Tuesday on the streetside patio of The Birds & The Beets in Gastown at 54 Alexander Street.

From 5 to 9 pm, folks can head here and find a Trompo stack of meat cooked on a rotating spit, where meat is shaved off and made into authentic al pastor tacos.

There’s also a veggie version too, for all the plant-based taco people who want to check this out.

In addition to authentic streetside eats, patrons who head to Taqueria Chicatana can enjoy pineapple mezcal margarita slushies, beers, and agua de horchata too!

This pop-up will be operating all summer long (and maybe even longer). Be sure to pop by when you can.