An exciting new winery tasting room and bistro just opened up in the historical Fort Langley neighbourhood.

Valley Commons is a family-owned business with its vineyards in the Okanagan, a brick-and-mortar space in Oliver, BC, and it just expanded to open up a gorgeous new space in the Fraser Valley.

Taking over the former location of The Bench, Valley Commons Tasting Room and Bistro will offer guests a chance to taste its Okanagan-grown, small batch production wines and indulge in small plates.

The menu includes dishes that go exceptionally well with wine, like marinated olives, duck rillette, and cheese boards. The spot will also offer coffee, tea, affogato, and seasonal berry crumbles.

The winery was established in 2020 by husband-wife duo Kyla Richey and Rudy Verhoeff, who were inspired by their world travels to create a space that mimicked a more European approach to “the art of living through wine and food,” according to the business’ Instagram account. Its tagline is “where we gather,” a fitting sentiment for the space.

The couple calls Fort Langley home, making it a fitting location for a new brick-and-mortar space.

From what we’ve seen, the interior space feels like a picturesque garden in the South of France – a vibe we are very much enthusiastic about.

Valley Commons just opened its doors for the first time this week and is now open for guests.

Address: 9124 Glover Road, Langley

