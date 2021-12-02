If there’s one local restaurant group taking over Vancouver and the surrounding areas in 2022, it’s Tap & Barrel.

The Vancouver-based restaurant tells Dished Vancouver it will be opening a new 13,500 sq ft location in South Surrey.

Slated to open in summer 2022, this new restaurant and bar is located in The Professional Centre at South Point, a new building featuring a mix of retail and office space.

Tap & Barrel South Surrey will offer nearly 500 seats for indoor dining and year-round outdoor dining, too, thanks to covered and heated patios.

This new spot will be opening before the brand’s recently-announced outpost at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby.

“We are so excited and honoured to join this great community,” says Daniel Frankel, founder & CEO of Tap & Barrel Group.

“Tap & Barrel was born from a vision to create a welcoming space for the community to gather and experience genuine, caring hospitality, accompanied by great food and beverage. We are a platform for showcasing what our local community has to offer, from food and beverage to art and spaces, and of course great personalities that shine brightest of all.”

The next Tap & Barrel to open its doors will be Tap & Barrel Bridges, opening in spring 2022.

Tap & Barrel South Surrey

