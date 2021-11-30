If you’d prefer to rock treat-inspired threads from a local donut joint versus an international one, we’ve got some great news for you.

Much-loved treat purveyor Lee’s Donuts is opening something brand new that you’re going to love: Honey Dip Studios.

The new #109 1535 Johnston Street space is located just steps away from the OG donut shop on Granville Island, and it’s officially opening its doors later this week.

So what is Honey Dip Studios? It’s a new place where folks can shop through Lee’s Donuts’ exclusive line of merchandise.

From adults to children to babies, Honey Dip Studios will have a great selection of clothing like T-shirts, sweaters, sweatpants, and more.

In addition to the merch, Honey Dip Studios will also serve as a gallery. Customers can browse through works by featured Vancouver-based artist, Adi Nokiani, and take photos by the Jelly Gallery photo wall.

Honey Dip Studios will be celebrating its grand opening on December 2 from 10 am to 6 pm. After this, hours will be Thursday to Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm.

The best part? Well, if you can’t make it down to Granville Island any time soon, a Honey Dip Studios online store will be launching on December 3 at 10 am.

Keep an eye on the Lee’s Donut Instagram account for that link when it drops.