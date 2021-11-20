Tang, Country Time juice mixes recalled over possible presence of glass

Two brands of powdered juice mix are being recalled due to the “possible presence of glass.”

Kraft Heinz Canada issued a recall for Country Time brand “Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix” and Tang brand “Orange Flavour Crystals” on November 19.

The Country Time mixes were sold in 2.4 kilogram packages and have a best before date of September 15, 2023.

The Tang crystals were sold in 2.2 kilogram packages with best before dates of August 20 and 21, 2023.

Both products were sold in stores across Canada as well as online, according to the recall.

Consumers should throw away the recalled mixes or return them to the store where they were purchased. They should not be ingested.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has launched a food safety investigation, and more products may be recalled.

The agency noted that there have been no reports of injuries associated with the Country Time and Tang mixes.