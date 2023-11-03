Bring Tanev home? Canucks-Flames trade could make sense

The Vancouver Canucks lost three key players in free agency over Thanksgiving weekend in 2020, which severely hurt the franchise for years to come.

And while losing the likes of Jacob Markstrom and Tyler Toffoli hurt, Chris Tanev was really the one who got away. The veteran blueliner brings leadership, stability, and toughness to the table, not to mention defensive smarts and a good first pass.

Basically, everything the Canucks had been sorely lacking since he left town prior to this season.

But now, as he completes the final year of his contract with the Calgary Flames, there may be a chance to get him back.

The Canucks are reportedly looking to add to their group via a trade. Despite an impressive 7-2-1 record, there’s still one glaring hole on Vancouver’s roster, and that’s on the right side of its defence.

The Flames, meanwhile, have had a disastrous start to their season. With a dreadful 2-7-1 record, Calgary has posted the second-worst points percentage (.250) in the NHL during the month of October.

It has the team reportedly reconsidering its stance in contract talks with its many pending unrestricted free agents. The calls for a rebuild are getting louder in Calgary, though it remains to be seen which path management chooses.

Regardless, does it make sense for the Flames to re-sign a 33-year-old pending UFA like Tanev when they’ve already got Rasmus Andersson and MacKenzie Weegar to play the right side?

Maybe not, and that’s where the Canucks could come in.

Bring Chris Tanev back to Vancouver? 🤔@RobTheHockeyGuy: "You know he can play with Hughes…kills penalties, moves the puck. He's 34 now…maybe that means you get him a little cheaper….why not right a wrong?" #Canucks Applewood Auto Group | https://t.co/Zrf58NXKIu — Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) November 3, 2023

The Canucks would need to clear cap space to fit Tanev’s $4.5 million salary, and it remains to be seen what they would need to give up to acquire him. Tanev does have a limited no-trade clause (he submits a 10-team no-trade list), but with a new management team in place in Vancouver, perhaps a return to the Canucks would be viewed favourably.

Tanev has been remarkably durable in Calgary, especially by his standards, missing just 17 games since the start of the 2020-21 season. He has had a rough start to this season — though he’s not alone in that in Calgary.

Tanev’s ice time is down by nearly two minutes this season, to 18:18 per game. He does still lead all Flames players in shorthanded ice time (3:21) though.

Tanev turns 34 in December, so his best years are surely behind him. But can you think of a better fit for this Canucks team?

Acquiring Tanev would allow the Canucks to reunite him with Quinn Hughes while bolstering the second pairing by bumping down Filip Hronek to play with Ian Cole. That would leave Tyler Myers or Mark Friedman to play third-pair minutes, where they’re far better suited.

Perhaps the Flames would be hesitant to help out a division rival like the Canucks, but if they’re going to miss the playoffs anyway, what difference does it make?