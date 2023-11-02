Canucks unveil new Diwali jersey that players won't be allowed to wear

The Vancouver Canucks have released more details about Diwali Night, including this year’s new logo and jersey design.

The jersey is predominately a lighter shade of blue with a South Asian twist on the Canucks’ flying skate logo prominently featured in the middle. Each shoulder also has a redesigned version of the stick-in-rink Canucks logo.

#Canucks are still making great-looking Diwali jerseys, even though the NHL won't let the players wear them. pic.twitter.com/b8WmhC6787 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) November 2, 2023

The players will not be permitted to wear the jersey in warmup as they have done in years past. That is because the NHL banned the use of all special jerseys prior to this season.

There are a few key pillars to the new Diwali Canucks logo, designed by Vancouver-born artist Jessie Sohpaul. A lot of the colours and features of the design were selected to represent different aspects of the holiday.

For example, the lighter colours that envelope the dark base theme of the jersey are representative of the triumph of light over darkness, a message associated with Diwali.

“Diwali is not just for the South Asians. Its message is universal. Because of this, I wanted the design to be more modern and not lean exclusively into typical Diwali themes,” Sophaul explained.

In addition, the logo features two birds: the phoenix and the peacock. The peacock is an animal that is native to South Asia while the phoenix represents renewal, one of the major themes of Diwali.

All the details within this year's Diwali logo, designed by artist Jessie Sohpaul. Join us on November 15 at Rogers Arena for Diwali Night! TICKETS | https://t.co/3TAHSMEWwO pic.twitter.com/TcyaosJhZe — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 2, 2023

The Canucks will celebrate Diwali Night on November 15 at Rogers Arena. For that game, they face off against former captain Bo Horvat and the New York Islanders.

Besides the new logo and jersey, there are a few other celebrations planned. If you’re going to the game, make sure to get there before the puck drops, as there will be a pre-game party with a DJ and bhangra performances on the North Plaza.

The new Canucks Diwali Night jersey is now available for purchase for $750 at Vanbase.ca. There are a variety of other merchandise items that can be found for cheaper prices including toques, shirts, hoodies, and more, all with the Canucks new Diwali logo.

Diwali Night is the first of many theme nights that the Canucks have planned for this season. The team has already revealed the schedule for the first half of the season. Some of the other notable theme nights include Pride Night, Hockey Fights Cancer, First Nations Appreciation Night, and many more.