Is Canucks star Elias Pettersson nursing a minor injury?

Noah Strang
Nov 2 2023, 10:34 pm
There are several signs that point towards the possibility of Vancouver Canucks superstar Elias Pettersson battling through a minor injury right now.

This morning in San Jose, the Swedish forward made a brief appearance at practice where he talked to the training staff before heading back off the ice, according to Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy. He did not return.

Later on, head coach Rick Tocchet also provided a potential clue when discussing his lineup for tonight’s game.

“Couple of game-time decisions,” Tocchet said to the media. Considering the fact that Pettersson was not a full participant in practice, it would make sense if he was one of those decisions.

There have been other signs that Pettersson has not been at 100% through the early part of this season. While he has yet to miss a game, he did miss a practice in the middle of October after a loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

At the time, Tocchet called Pettersson’s absence “maintenance” but did admit that he was “banged up,” thus indicating he wasn’t fully healthy.

The left-handed forward did take a slap shot from teammate Tyler Myers to the midsection earlier this year, though he seemed relatively unaffected.

You wouldn’t be able to tell that Pettersson is dealing with a possible injury by watching him play. The 24-year-old has been on fire to start the season as he has 16 points through the first nine games. Last game, Pettersson scored his first-ever hat-trick at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks do not have a lot of depth down the middle. If Pettersson does miss a game, it’ll likely be new addition Pius Suter moving up into the top-six. Suter has not scored a point through nine games despite averaging about 15 minutes of ice time.

The puck drops for the Canucks game against the San Jose Sharks tonight at 7:30 pm PT at which point we will know more about Pettersson’s status.

