TacoTime Canada offering 99-cent tacos across the country next month

TacoTime Canada has an amazingly cheap deal happening next month.

The popular Mexican food chain is celebrating its 45th anniversary by offering 99-cent tacos across Canada on October 4.

It’s a nostalgic throwback of a deal that will make us think of the days you could get a taco for under a dollar.

“TacoTime was founded with a belief that fresh, real ingredients make better food, and we are delighted to be commemorating 45 years of upholding this commitment to excellence in Canada,” said Wendy Derzai, the vice president of Taco Time Canada at MTY Food Group, in a press release.

“Our passion lies in bringing exceptional service and unbeatable taste to our customers, and that’s reflected in every bite.”

This chain has over 125 locations across Canada, with the first outpost opening in Lethbridge, Alberta. Canadians adore the fast food spot, and Derzai spoke about its commitment to its food menu.

“We use locally sourced Canadian ingredients and take pride in crafting every element of our menu with care, from our original recipe hot sauces to our hand-rolled Crisp Burritos and fan-favourite Mexi-Fries.”

This exciting deal only applies to beef and veggie tacos, with a customer limit of three tacos per transaction. Look for this deal that is available at participating locations.