Taco Bell launching $2 taco deal across Canada

Amid a cost-of-living crisis, two dollars might not get you far, but it will at least get you a taco at Taco Bell.

Starting June 6, you can grab a taco or several at any Canadian location for just $2 each every Tuesday. The Crunchy Taco is one of the chain’s most iconic menu items. It’s made with a crunchy tortilla shell loaded with beef, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

“We’re thrilled to give fans around the world the opportunity to come together and celebrate the best day of the week with tacos,” said Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s chief global brand & strategy officer.

No word yet on when this promo ends.

Tuesdays might be about budget-friendly tacos, but the company will not refer to it as “Taco Tuesday” anytime soon.

That’s because Taco Bell is in the midst of a food fight as they seek to free “Taco Tuesday” from its trademark in the US. The phrase has been owned by US-based restaurant Taco John’s since 1989.

The company has taken the issue to the US Trademark Office to free the phrase.

For now, you can still have your own Taco Tuesdays with $2 tacos by visiting a Taco Bell near you.

With files from Daily Hive Staff