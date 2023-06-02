Tim Hortons drive-thru tirade ends in charges laid (VIDEO)

Police in Surrey, BC, say a man has been charged in connection with an incident at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in February.

The customer captured the incident on video, where a man is seen slamming the side of his pickup truck and screaming at staff in the drive-thru after learning the credit and debit machines were down. It occurred at the Sullivan Heights Tim Hortons in the Vancouver suburb.

“Give me my coffee! Give me my coffee!” the man is heard screaming in the widely shared TikTok video. “It’s super simple… are you dumb?”

The man eventually received his coffee but mounts the curb with his vehicle on the way out — narrowly missing a person standing in the drive-thru driveway.

Surrey RCMP said back in February they’d identified the driver in the video, and now they say charges have been laid.

Omar Christian Maybaum, 31, was charged last month with assault and causing a disturbance, and was arrested on May 24. He’s since been released, but he has to avoid the Tim Hortons, not contact the staff he allegedly berated, and not possess weapons.