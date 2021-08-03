FoodFood EventsFood News

Taco Bell Canada is giving out free tacos next week

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Aug 3 2021, 8:51 am
Taco Bell Canada is giving out free tacos next week
@tacobellcanada/Instagram

Free tacos at Taco Bell!

That’s right, on August 11, Taco Bell is giving out a free taco to customers ordering in-store or online for pick-up.

And the best part is that no purchase is necessary to get your hands on a taco.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taco Bell (@tacobellcanada)

Customers are eligible to get one free crunchy beef or bean taco at participating Taco Bell locations from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Taco Bell free taco

When: August 11, from 3 pm to 6 pm
Where: Across Taco Bell locations in Canada

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT