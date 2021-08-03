Taco Bell Canada is giving out free tacos next week

Free tacos at Taco Bell!

That’s right, on August 11, Taco Bell is giving out a free taco to customers ordering in-store or online for pick-up.

And the best part is that no purchase is necessary to get your hands on a taco.

Customers are eligible to get one free crunchy beef or bean taco at participating Taco Bell locations from 3 pm to 6 pm.

When: August 11, from 3 pm to 6 pm

Where: Across Taco Bell locations in Canada