Taco Bell Canada is giving out free tacos next week
Aug 3 2021, 8:51 am
Free tacos at Taco Bell!
That’s right, on August 11, Taco Bell is giving out a free taco to customers ordering in-store or online for pick-up.
And the best part is that no purchase is necessary to get your hands on a taco.
View this post on Instagram
- See also:
Customers are eligible to get one free crunchy beef or bean taco at participating Taco Bell locations from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Taco Bell free taco
When: August 11, from 3 pm to 6 pm
Where: Across Taco Bell locations in Canada