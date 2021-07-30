This cereal infused gelato shop is coming to Toronto this summer

Cereal meets gelato at this new Toronto shop serving a delicious combo of the two all in a cup.

JAM Cereal is the newest gelato concept making its way to Toronto this summer.

After finding success at a pop-up last summer with cereal milkshakes, the store is coming back with cereal-infused gelato made from all the classics.

Customers can place their orders online and pick up their treats at 574 College Street. JAM Cereal plans to post new flavours every Monday like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Oreo O’s, Honeycomb, and more.

The Toronto online shop has yet to be set up, but keep an eye on their social media channels for a launch date.