T&T Supermarket's new Coquitlam location set to open in June
May 1 2023, 5:29 pm
It has been over a year since we last updated you on T&T Supermarket’s new Metro Vancouver location, and now, we can confirm its opening date.
The super-popular grocery chain will be opening its new Coquitlam outpost at the intersection of Lougheed and King Edward at 1085 Woolridge Street.
The brand shared that it’s set to open this new store on June 1, 2023.
- You might also like:
- Wendy’s Canada launches two exciting new breakfast items today (PHOTO)
- 11 best eats you can't leave the Richmond Night Market without trying (PHOTOS)
- Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba now open in Kitsilano
This means you’ve got 30 days until you can shop until you drop at the brand’s new space.
View this post on Instagram
According to its website, T&T operates one other Coquitlam location at 2740-2929 Barnet Highway.
T&T Supermarket — Lougheed
Address: 1085 Woolridge Street, Coquitlam