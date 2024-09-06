How the Swiss Alps compare to the Canadian Rockies

As Canadians visiting Switzerland this summer, it was impossible not to be in awe of the iconic Alps while also comparing them to the mountains in our own national parks.

There are some striking similarities between the two regions. For example, Swiss fondue can be enjoyed in popular resort towns like Banff and Whistler, gorgeous glacier lakes draw tourists from all over the world to both countries, and gondolas carry wide-eyed observers to hard-to-reach peaks.

In fact, the Alps and the Rockies are not so different after all.

Some people might not know the big contributions that Swiss guides and pioneers made to the development of the Canadian Rockies. In Swiss Guides: Shaping Mountain Culture in Western Canada, the Swiss are credited with developing “mountain guiding, mountain safety, skiing, and helicopter-skiing in Western Canada. Among other things, they introduced safe mountaineering gear, which was developed in Switzerland and based on their diverse climbing experiences in the Alps.”

Despite the overlaps, there are still some distinct features that can help you tell the two apart. No matter their similarities, you should definitely add visiting both of these majestic areas to your bucket list.

Medieval towns

The oldest town in the Canadian Rockies is Banff, established in the 1870s. While that might seem old to many Canadians, it’s nothing compared to the historical architecture in the Swiss Alps. Some villages easily date back to the Middle Ages, with spots in the Jungfrau region like Grindelwald and Lauterbrunnen being home to structures that are over 500 years old! The sound of medieval church bells ringing through the mountain valleys is nothing short of magical.

The wilderness

While the historic villages and chalets peppered throughout the Alps are undoubtedly charming, they also contribute to a much tamer landscape. The Rockies feel much wilder, and the sense of adventure into the unknown is unmatched between the two regions.

Transportation

If you’ve ever tried driving to the Rocky Mountains on a long weekend, you’ll know the struggle of backed-up traffic leading to some of the National Parks’ biggest hot spots. In Switzerland, you’ll find crowds and busy parking lots, but an expansive railway system really takes the burden off the roads leading in and out of the Alps.

The upfront costs can be expensive (around C$400 for a three-day full access pass) but for the views and the convenience, it can be totally worth it. With all the massive crowds around the Rockies these days, many locals would be happy to see a similar system adopted in Canada.

Fresh glacier water fountains

If you ever visited the Columbia Icefield, you were likely told to bring a water bottle with you to fill up with fresh glacier water. In Switzerland, you’ll be able to refresh at dedicated freshwater fountains throughout cities and villages. It’s easily one of the nicest features of the Alps, and it tastes as good as it sounds.

The animals

You’ll spot some unique animals while travelling through the Alps that can’t be found in parks in Canada (and vice versa). The Chamois, Bearded Vulture, and Alpine Ibex are all strikingly different from what we’re used to seeing in Canada. Cows and goats are widespread across Canada, but you’re much less likely to hear bells ringing in the mountains as they walk through farmland.

The roads

There are some pretty epic roads through the Canadian Rockies—the Icefields Parkway and Kicking Horse Canyon come to mind—but there’s nothing quite like driving through the Swiss Alps. On the just over one-hour drive between Lauterbrunnen and Lucerne, we counted 16 tunnels! Not only that, but they are very European (small) and winding.