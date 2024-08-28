When making the decision to add Switzerland to our itinerary on a summer road trip through the European continent, we knew fondue was a must — no matter the price.

We’d heard rumours about how good the fondue is. Some people have been known to choke on the cheese because it’s so delicious, and so it gets eaten too fast. With such glowing reviews, how could we not try it for ourselves?!

Fondue is generally considered a fall/winter treat in Switzerland, but it’s so popular that many spots around the country offer it year-round so tourists can sample it for themselves.

We decided to indulge our food fantasies in Zürich’s old town at Hotel Adler. It was one of the only spots we found that offers gluten-free options, including gluten-free bread that comes complimentary with the cheese! Inside, it was adorned with traditional wooden clocks and ornate details like so much of the rest of Switzerland. We can only imagine how cozy it would be in the colder months.

Adding to the authenticity, the restaurant also says it favours Swiss suppliers for its ingredients, predominantly from around the local Zürich region.

Fondue prices range from CHF 33.50 to CHF 43.50 (the equivalent of $53.60 to $69.59) for a 200-gram portion. You can choose to split that serving with another dinner guest, but you must purchase a side dish alongside the cheese, which we recommend doing anyway!

Many of the cheeses have specialty liquor mixes, mushrooms, wine, garlic, and so much more. You might want to do the half portion just so you can try more flavours!

Side dishes include meats, steamed vegetables, pickles and fruit. We tried a little bit of everything and were most surprised by how good the cheese/pickle combo was.

Another option if you want to try something different than dipping your cheese into a traditional fondue pot is the famous raclette dish, which is also authentic to Switzerland. It’s a mini grill on which you can cook your own sides and heat your own cheese.

We ended our Swiss feast with more fondue, this time the sweeter kind. For CHF 28.50, you can get a generous serving of melted chocolate with a bowl of fresh fruit and plenty of biscuits to dip. The best part might just be the dessert wine, which was CHF 9.00, and the perfect amount of sweetness to accompany a pure chocolate dessert.

All in all, this was an unforgettable experience that is an absolute must-try for foodies visiting Switzerland, especially after a day hiking in the Alps.