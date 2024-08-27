Sometimes the best way to get to know a culture is at a regular grocery store, and we were shocked by what we found at these European ones.

On a recent road trip through Germany and Austria, we checked out what the local Rewe’s and Lidl’s (and the occasional gas station) had to offer. From cheap booze to unique flavours, we had a lot of fun exploring these new-to-us pit stops.

Attached bottle caps

While there seems to be some controversy online over these attached bottle caps, we loved them! They were super convenient, giving you an extra hand to hold a snack and no worries about losing the cap. They were introduced by the European Union this year and were fully rolled out this past July.

Alcohol sold in-store

In Canada, we’re used to stopping at liquor stores for booze. Popular stores like Superstore and Safeway sell liquor, but you’ll only be able to get it from a specialized location. In countries across Europe, you can buy alcohol inside the store during your grocery run, and you’ll find so many options to choose from.

Super cheap booze

In Canada, a cheap bottle of wine costs $10 to $15; in Europe, you can easily find bottles half that price!

Same brands, different names

We recognized a lot of the brand designs in grocery stores, but they didn’t always have the same names. We found the world’s favourite cat treat “Temptations” could be found, but in Europe they’re called “Dreamies”!

Unique favourite flavours

There were many delicious flavours to choose from, many of which we already knew, had a slight twist, or were completely different. Salt and Vinegar-Style chips were everywhere, and they can only be compared to a Salt and Vinegar/Sour Cream hybrid. Lindt chocolate can also be found in abundance with a number of unique flavours, with Germany even offering marzipan, of course! You’ll also probably find paprika-flavoured chips in shops across the continent.

So many meats and cheeses in Germany

Meat and cheese are staples across the European continent, and you can find many different flavours and cuts for super cheap!

Closed on Sundays

While Canada has mostly moved away from honouring Sunday as a rest day, many places in Europe still close their shops on Sundays. You’ll want to get your grocery shopping in during the week or on Saturday; otherwise, you might have to rely on last week’s leftovers or hope a nearby restaurant is open! For example, Germany, Austria, and Greece will likely have their doors shut on Sundays, and even places like Italy and France will often have reduced hours.