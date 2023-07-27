Bare beach display: Swimmer stripped down at Mexico's fireworks show

Editor’s note: This article contains images some people may find offensive.

Fireworks weren’t the only thing on display last night at the Honda Celebration of Light.

One visitor captured a swimmer who decided to strip down at English Bay before the fireworks display. That’s right, clothing-required English Bay.

The naked man can be seen on the edge of the shore after a swim in front of the crowds visiting the event.

The best part? He was baring it all right in front of the Coast Guard sailing by — they probably weren’t expecting two shows that evening.

If this man’s decision to bare it all has inspired you to do the same, please remember where and where not to go nude.

English Bay is not a nude beach, and you could be fined up to $5,000 for public nudity. You could also be charged with indecent exposure if you expose your genitals to someone under the age of 16.

It’s safer for everyone if nude swimmers stick to the clothing-optional places. One popular spot for nude swimming in BC is Wreck Beach.

Head down to Wreck Beach and enjoy the opportunity to bare it all without having the Coast Guard as your audience.