"If they leave trash, they're trash": Vancouver beach behaviours that need to go

Who doesn’t want to work on their tan while sipping a nice cold beer and reading that book they haven’t had time for? Beach time truly is the best.

That being said, there’s usually someone or something going on that puts a damper on the mood.

We asked Vancouver beachgoers in Kitsilano what their beach pet peeves are and the answers will feel all too familiar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

1. PDA

It’s nice to go to the beach with your partner, but that doesn’t mean the whole beach needs to see that you’re together in that way.

“I’ve seen some very intimate moments between people — something that children shouldn’t see,” German native Victoria recounted.

The beach is a place for the whole family, so let’s keep the intimate moments at home. The poor kids don’t need to know about those feelings until they’re older.

2. Creepy staring

It’s scary being close to naked in front of strangers, even if they’re all half-naked, too. It’s even worse when people start creepily staring at you.

“Can you please look away? Mind your own business,” visitor Julep requested when recalling her worst experience at the beach.

Dear, starers, please kindly remove yourself from the beach scene.

3. Obnoxiously loud music

It can be difficult to relax at the beach when that person goes by with their boombox absolutely blasting their music.

Everyone loves music, but that doesn’t mean we need to hear yours at the beach.

Aptly put by swimmer Ellie, “Keep it to yourself.”

4. Littering

One complaint most Kits Beach visitors had was the amount of trash that’s left behind.

“People were leaving their garbage everywhere over the heatwave. It was terrible,” said frequent visitor John.

The beach should be a place of beautiful golden sands and crystal-clear waters and it’s on all of us to keep it that way.

5. Disrespecting your fellow beachgoers

Staring, playing loud music, and littering are all forms of disrespect when you boil down to it.

The worst type of beachgoer? We could not put it better than Vancouverite Matthew — people “who don’t care about other people and their space.”

We should all reflect on our own beach behaviour and make sure that we’re having fun but not at the expense of another person’s beach time.

As beachgoers-turned-acrobats Aidan and Desmond said, “If they leave trash, they’re trash.”