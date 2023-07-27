Mexico wows Vancouver with fireworks during Honda Celebration of Light (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Last night, Mexico lit up the sky in the Honda Celebration of Light with a dazzling display of fireworks over Vancouver.

Thousands gathered to watch the display set off from a barge in English Bay in the city’s West End, and to dance along to the throwback songs.

Grupo Avacon, the team behind the show, hails from central Mexico, based in the city of Aguascalientes — about a three-hour drive northeast of Guadalajara.

The name and theme of this pyrotechnics team’s first-ever show in Vancouver was “The Time Machine,” with the “time travelling” achieved by their soundtrack selection that took the audience on a journey through the evolution of music over the last 50 years.

The finale featured iconic elements such as mariachi tunes and colours to represent the beauty and diversity of Mexico’s artistic heritage.

The night was also a time for the Mexican community in Vancouver to come together, as many carried flags and sang Mexico’s national anthem.

Relive the entire 25-minute 2023 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks by Team Mexico:

Here are some incredible photos and videos of Mexico’s fireworks taken by attendees and folks around Vancouver at this year’s annual international firework competition, which marked its 31st year of lighting up the night skies over English Bay.

VIVA LA MEXICO! 🇲🇽 Mexican pyro firm Grupo Avacon’s Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks tonight took us through an unreal nostalgic music “time machine.” Well done! #CelebOfLight #HCOL23 pic.twitter.com/N2tPHEzC46 — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 27, 2023

A little on the nose with this 🎆 song but still very much a crowd pleaser. 🎵 #KatyPerry #HCOL23 #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/vTBttVBgGC — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 27, 2023

Mexico well represented. 🇲🇽 (You can hear them singing their own anthem on the beach 🎵) #HCOL #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/qzx0bePTt9 — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 27, 2023

While many enjoyed the show, getting to the area and then getting home after proved challenging for some. A money-making entrepreneur appears to have tried to make a buck off the lack of available parking spots with a $500 parking spot. Plus, heavy crowds led to delays getting home on transit.

This was the crowd leaving the Celebration of Light fireworks in #Vancouver last night… at Davie and Denman… this is the worst I’ve ever seen it, even last year wasn’t this crowded pic.twitter.com/iYcWUhcd6S — Maria Diment (@maria_diment) July 27, 2023

Team Mexico brought in a dazzling performance today at the Honda Celebration of Light 2023 . 🇲🇽#mexico #Vancouver #hondacelebrationoflight pic.twitter.com/MpyOJLGZQc — ⟭⟬Shwethascar⟬⟭ 💜 🔍⍤⃝🔍 (@Shwescarward) July 27, 2023

The next and final team to display their fireworks is the Philippines on Saturday, July 29.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 29: The Philippines 🇵🇭, represented by Blue Peacock With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Time: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine.

10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Location: English Bay, Vancouver

With files from Kenneth Chan