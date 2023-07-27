EventsCelebration of Light

Mexico wows Vancouver with fireworks during Honda Celebration of Light (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Jul 27 2023, 5:25 pm
Mexico wows Vancouver with fireworks during Honda Celebration of Light (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
Gabriel Lam/Meimento

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Matthew McCormick Studio Sample Sale

Wed, July 19, 10:00am

Matthew McCormick Studio Sample Sale

Vancouver Fireworks Boat Party & Dinner Cruise - Celebration Of Light 2023 (July 22nd, 26th & 29th)

Sat, July 22, 8:00pm

Vancouver Fireworks Boat Party & Dinner Cruise - Celebration Of Light 2023 (July 22nd, 26th & 29th)

Celebrate the 15th annual A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day on August 17

Thu, August 17, 12:00am

Celebrate the 15th annual A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day on August 17

Wellness Day at Maan Farms

Sun, August 20, 9:00am

Wellness Day at Maan Farms

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Last night, Mexico lit up the sky in the Honda Celebration of Light with a dazzling display of fireworks over Vancouver.

Thousands gathered to watch the display set off from a barge in English Bay in the city’s West End, and to dance along to the throwback songs.

Grupo Avacon, the team behind the show, hails from central Mexico, based in the city of Aguascalientes — about a three-hour drive northeast of Guadalajara.

The name and theme of this pyrotechnics team’s first-ever show in Vancouver was “The Time Machine,” with the “time travelling” achieved by their soundtrack selection that took the audience on a journey through the evolution of music over the last 50 years.

The finale featured iconic elements such as mariachi tunes and colours to represent the beauty and diversity of Mexico’s artistic heritage.

The night was also a time for the Mexican community in Vancouver to come together, as many carried flags and sang Mexico’s national anthem.

Relive the entire 25-minute 2023 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks by Team Mexico:

Here are some incredible photos and videos of Mexico’s fireworks taken by attendees and folks around Vancouver at this year’s annual international firework competition, which marked its 31st year of lighting up the night skies over English Bay.

Israel Vargas

Israel Vargas snapped this photo from the crowd.

While many enjoyed the show, getting to the area and then getting home after proved challenging for some. A money-making entrepreneur appears to have tried to make a buck off the lack of available parking spots with a $500 parking spot. Plus, heavy crowds led to delays getting home on transit.

Mexico Fireworks Parking

Tanushi Bhatnagar

Mexico Fireworks

Submitted

Mexico fireworks

Gabriel Lam/Meimento

The next and final team to display their fireworks is the Philippines on Saturday, July 29.

Honda Celebration of Light fireworks 2023

  • Schedule and nations:
    • Saturday, July 29: The Philippines 🇵🇭, represented by Blue Peacock
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show
  • Time: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine.
  • Location: English Bay, Vancouver

Daily Hive is a Proud Media Partner of the 2023 Honda Celebration of Light

With files from Kenneth Chan

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ Listed
+ Celebration of Light
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.