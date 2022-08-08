A massive makeup warehouse sale returns to Metro Vancouver this month

The SUVA Beauty warehouse sale is back after two years, with a new “Fill Your Box” game.

On August 27, customers will have the opportunity to purchase a box and fill it with as many products as possible within the allotted time.

If you’ve done your research and have mastered the art of shopping under pressure, you could potentially walk away with $500 to $1000 worth of SUVA merch. The quantities are limited so be there first to get everything you want.

Customers will also get a chance to experience an interactive art installation at the location and take some amazing photos.

Shaina Azad is the creator and CEO of SUVA Beauty, as well as the well-known SUVA Make it UV and the cult-favourite Hydra Liner. The Indo-Fijian creator is inspired by her heritage and channels her love for bright colours into an inclusive beauty line that represents all skin tones.

“I’m particularly excited for our sale this year because of the added art experience,” says Azad. “Art is my first passion, and I can’t wait for our local community to come out, stock up on their SUVA products, and interact with the art installations our team has worked on. You’ll definitely walk away with some epic shots and memories.”

SUVA Beauty was launched in 2015 and introduced bright, bold, and colourful neon cake lines to the world before it was cool. The Surrey-based company is constantly coming out with new trends that go beyond typical beauty standards.

SUVA Beauty Warehouse Sale

Where: SUVA Beauty Headquarters – 19288 22 Avenue #140, Surrey, BC

When: Saturday, August 17 from 10 am to 3 pm

Quantities are limited, so be sure to get there early to ensure you get everything you want!