Cult beauty brand Glossier is coming to Sephora Canada

Your Sephora haul? About to get so much bigger.

Glossier just announced its first-ever retailer partnership, and the cult favourite beauty brand is officially coming to Sephora Canada.

It was less than a decade ago when Vogue fashion assistant and Into the Gloss beauty blogger Emily Weiss had the genius idea to launch Glossier. In 2014, with more than 200,000 readers and $2M in funding, the brand launched its first four products – a moisturizer, sheer skin tint, facial mist, and all-purpose balm.

The company, now valued at over $1B, has expanded its offering to a full range of skincare essentials, makeup, fragrance, and GlossiWEAR apparel, often selling out of top products like the signature Boy Brow and Balm Dotcom.

After opening their first permanent retail store in Seattle last year, followed by other locations in London, LA, and Miami, the brand is excited to double down on efforts to reach even more consumers.

“Sephora was the top consideration for a partner, given their shared focus on beauty discovery and customer experience, digital first community, as well as their international presence,” Glossier stated in a release yesterday.

Kyle Leahy, who moved into the CEO position following Weiss’ decision to step down earlier this year, shared “We are incredibly excited to enter our first-ever retailer partnership with Sephora. They are an iconic, international retailer with an extremely loyal community and we know our customers want to find us there.”

In addition to shopping in-store across Canada, fans of the brand will be able to purchase on Sephora.com and on the Sephora App. Launch date is TBC, but expected early next year.