Suspect arrested following violent attack at East Vancouver bus stop

Vancouver Police have arrested a person of interest after a woman was violently attacked at an East Vancouver bus stop earlier this week.

According to Constable Tania Visintin, a security guard at Pacific Centre Mall recognized the suspect on October 8 and called police.

Officers responded and arrested a 21-year-old man. He remains in custody, Visintin said.

On October 5, a 22-year-old woman was waiting for a bus near Knight Street and East 57th Avenue when she was approached by a man.

Police said the man propositioned her for sex. When she declined and walked away, he kicked her from behind and knocked her to the ground.

At the time, police said they were “very concerned” for public safety, given the “violent and sexual nature” of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, Visintin said.