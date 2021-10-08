Charges approved against one of Vancouver's "top 6" wanted gangsters

Charges have been approved against a 22-year-old who was listed on the Vancouver Police Department’s “top 6” gangsters who posed a threat to public safety.

Ekene Anigbo was arrested by VPD on October 7 in Richmond. He was wanted across the province for multiple outstanding arrest warrants, specifically breaching his probation and assault.

Constable Tania Visintin says that he’s believed to be involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict. At the time of his arrest, he was carrying a rifle, a handgun, and ammunition.

“Today, he has been charged with four new firearms offences related to these weapons, and he remains in jail pending his next court date,” Visintin adds.

VPD released a list of six alleged gangsters who posed a significant threat to public safety in May. At the time that the list was shared, there had been 20 gang-related homicides in Metro Vancouver and 20 attempted murders since the start of 2021.

It was believed that the six individuals on the list may be targeted by rival gang members, posing a threat to not only their friends and family but also members of the public.

“My greatest concern right now, related to the ongoing gang violence, is that an innocent bystander will be hurt or killed during a shooting targeting a gangster,” VPD Chief Adam Palmer said at the time.