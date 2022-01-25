Drugs, cash, and gun with loaded mag seized by RCMP at Metrotown

Burnaby RCMP shared some news on Twitter about a pretty hefty seizure involving firearms, drugs, and cash.
Officers seized a firearm with a loaded magazine, over $1,600 in cash, and several different types of drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and meth.
RCMP says the man involved in the incident had two outstanding warrants in the Lower Mainland.
The seizure occurred after Burnaby RCMP frontline officers responded to reports of a man who had a firearm at Metrotown on January 1, just after noon.
When officers got to the scene, with the assistance of Metrotown security, a 31-year-old man was taken into custody without incident.
The outstanding warrants were out of Coquitlam and Vancouver.
Burnaby RCMP Corporal Mike Kalanj told Daily Hive that the investigation is ongoing.