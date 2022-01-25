Door kicked in, laptop stolen from senior in Vancouver library bathroom

A senior was allegedly robbed inside of a Vancouver Public Library bathroom, and police say he had his laptop stolen.

According to Vancouver Police, the 74-year-old man was inside of a bathroom stall when a suspect allegedly kicked the door open and stole a laptop from the elderly man. He was using the lower-level washroom inside the library.

Two security guards attempted to stop the suspect, who apparently pulled out a weapon and fled.

VPD suggest that the suspect also assaulted the security guards at the library, and that the man has now been charged following an investigation.

The suspect also tried to run from police, but he was tracked down near the library and arrested following a foot chase. The VPD hasn’t provided an update on the status of the senior who was robbed, but they did say that no one was injured in the incident.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, has no fixed address and he has been charged with assault with a weapon.

The news comes just 24 hours after the VPD released a video of a brazen and violent attack that also transpired in a public place, when a man was viciously stabbed inside of a Tim Hortons in downtown Vancouver. The victim is expected to survive his life-threatening injuries.

Last week, VPD released a separate video of another violent crime involving a woman being thrown into a wall near the Hotel Georgia in downtown Vancouver.