Woman thrown against a wall in scary Vancouver stranger attack (VIDEO)

Editor’s note: The following article contains information that may be disturbing to some readers.

Vancouver Police have released a video of a terrifying stranger attack on a 22-year-old woman that took place in downtown Vancouver.

The incident occurred on West Georgia Street, and the victim was thankfully able to get away from the attacker.

Police are hoping that anyone who can identify the suspect will come forward.

The victim was walking along West Georgia Street in front of the Hotel Georgia at around 3:30 pm on December 31 when she was suddenly grabbed by a man walking in the opposite direction. The victim was thrown against the exterior wall of the hotel and held down. The hotel is located at West Georgia and Howe Street.

“The victim was able to free herself from the suspect’s hold. She last saw the suspect walking east on West Georgia Street,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin in a statement.

“This video clearly shows the unprovoked and random nature of this disturbing attack,” Visintin added. “Unfortunately, these types of incidents are happening more often in the city, and it’s led to many people feeling less safe when they’re alone in public.”

The suspect is described as a white, middle-aged man wearing grey pants, a black jacket with a black shirt underneath that had a logo in the middle, a black toque, headphones, and a blue bag.

Anyone with more information is being asked to call VPD investigators at 604-717-4022.