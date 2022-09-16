La Mezcaleria serves up the ultimate margarita flight experience (VIDEO)
La Mezcaleria offers delicious authentic tacos at its Commercial Drive location in Vancouver.
This spot’s tacos pair perfectly with their handcrafted cocktails and an order of queso fundido.
But really, we need to showcase the margarita flight — aka the ultimate drink situation for lovers of the tequila-based beverage.
The Margarita Flight costs $32 and features four different varieties of the cocktail:
hibiscus, lime, tamarind, and chile con piña.
View this post on Instagram
In addition to the marg flights, La Mez offers mezcal flights, a great way to experience the restaurant’s great agave spirits range.
But flights here aren’t just reserved for drinks, as there’s an “Amigos Flight” which consists of a tasting flight of guacamole, basa ceviche, octopus ceviche, and fresh pico de gallo salsa.
So there you have it, if you want to take a flight without your passport, this is your spot!
La Mezcaleria
Address: 1622 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-8226