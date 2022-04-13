FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Truedan and LuRou FanTasty opens joint concept spot in Vancouver

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Apr 13 2022, 10:13 pm
Truedan and LuRou FanTasty opens joint concept spot in Vancouver
@truedancanada_jenjudan Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Park Pub

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

The Park Pub
Sugarless.Cafe - Keto / Low-Carb restaurant

Asian, Seafood

Sugarless.Cafe - Keto / Low-Carb restaurant
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood

Asian, Fast-Food

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood
Beach Ave Bar and Grill

Burgers, Seafood

Beach Ave Bar and Grill
Tap & Barrel Shipyards

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Shipyards
Hi Five Chicken (Kingsway)

Fast-Food

Hi Five Chicken (Kingsway)

Bubble tea and Taiwanese food fans rejoice – there’s a new joint concept store in downtown Vancouver you’re going to want to know about.

The major bubble tea chain Truedan (also called Jenjudan) and Taiwanese food purveyor LuRou FanTasty have just opened up a joint spot at 1210 Robson Street.

The new combo spot had a soft opening on April 1, offering both bubble tea and Taiwanese dishes like cold noodles and braised pork rice bowl with pickles.

LuRou FanTasty currently has a spot in Richmond’s Aberdeen Mall, but this outpost is a cool move on the two brands’ part, both of which have their roots in Taiwanese cuisine.

Truedan – a Taipei-based company that started the whole brown sugar tapioca pearl trend back in 2009 – has several locations throughout Vancouver and Metro Vancouver, but this is the first time it’s teamed up with LuRou.

No word yet whether there will be a grand opening, but according to the Truedan Instagram, there’ll be some special events associated with the opening happening soon.

Truedan x LuRou FanTasty

Address: 1210 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT