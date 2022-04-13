Bubble tea and Taiwanese food fans rejoice – there’s a new joint concept store in downtown Vancouver you’re going to want to know about.

The major bubble tea chain Truedan (also called Jenjudan) and Taiwanese food purveyor LuRou FanTasty have just opened up a joint spot at 1210 Robson Street.

The new combo spot had a soft opening on April 1, offering both bubble tea and Taiwanese dishes like cold noodles and braised pork rice bowl with pickles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline | Vancouver Food (@pork_ninjas)

LuRou FanTasty currently has a spot in Richmond’s Aberdeen Mall, but this outpost is a cool move on the two brands’ part, both of which have their roots in Taiwanese cuisine.

Truedan – a Taipei-based company that started the whole brown sugar tapioca pearl trend back in 2009 – has several locations throughout Vancouver and Metro Vancouver, but this is the first time it’s teamed up with LuRou.

You might also like: The ultimate guide to boba and bubble tea in Vancouver

A popular noodle chain is opening a new location in Metro Vancouver

New modern Canadian culinary destination to open in downtown Vancouver (RENDERINGS)

No word yet whether there will be a grand opening, but according to the Truedan Instagram, there’ll be some special events associated with the opening happening soon.

Truedan x LuRou FanTasty

Address: 1210 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram