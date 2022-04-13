FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions to open in Vancouver this year

Apr 13 2022, 10:11 pm
One Vancouver neighbourhood is about to get a very unique spot for bites and sips.

Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions, a neighbourhood bar and grill, will be opening at 67 West 6th Avenue in a Victorian-era heritage home.

The casual concept is a community spot that is sure to be a hit. The venue will feature a Jukebox (a 1975 Wurlitzer) that holds 100 records and 200 songs.

To learn more about the upcoming standout eatery, check out this video:

We’ll keep you posted on this spot as we learn more. Stay tuned!

Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions

Address: 67 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

