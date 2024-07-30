A new Japanese Omakase restaurant, Sushi Hyun, is opening in Vancouver.

Dished reached out to Juhyun Lee, owner and chef at Sushi Hyun, which will open at 795 Jervis Street in Vancouver, to learn all about this new venture and what makes it so special.

“Our restaurant offers a unique experience with no tables,” shared Lee, explaining that guests will enjoy sushi at a counter made of 200-year-old unblemished Hinoki.

As for the food, Lee said, “Most of our fish will be carefully selected and imported from Toyosu Market in Japan.” Additionally, Lee said he spent time in Korea and Japan, personally meeting and collaborating with artisans who produce famous ceramics, tableware, Hinoki wood, seafood, ingredients, and wasabi farms.

“I wish to provide our guests with good energy through the work of these beloved artisans,” said Lee. “We are dedicated to providing the authentic taste of traditional Japanese sushi, without the need to travel to Japan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by すし炫 I SUSHI HYUN (@sushihyun_vancouver)

Once open, Sushi Hyun will start with six seats for both lunch and dinner. “Once we have a stable flow and additional staff, we plan to expand to double sessions with a maximum of eight guests per session,” added Lee.

“Offering traditional Japanese omakase in a city like Vancouver, where fusion Japanese restaurants are extremely popular, is a significant challenge for me,” said Lee. “Nevertheless, I pursue this business because it is my dream to become a sushi chef, and I also look forward to building good relationships with our guests.”

An official opening date for the restaurant has yet to be announced, but Lee said he hopes to open in August.

Sushi Hyun

Address: 795 Jervis Street, Vancouver

Instagram

