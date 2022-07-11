8 great local spots to buy hot sauce in Vancouver

This year will become known for a lot of things, no doubt, with the Great Sriracha Shortage of 2022 among them.

With everyone’s favourite hot sauce brand struggling to keep up amidst a severe chili shortage, it might be time to pick a new ride or die.

We get it – naming a favourite hot sauce can get about as heated as naming a favourite sports team, but sometimes it’s a good and even essential thing to try something new.

While some folks are team Sriracha, others pine for Sambal Oelek or the classic Buffalo-style favourite Frank’s Red Hot, but there is also a ton of local makers creating condiments that are flavourful in addition to being spicy.

Whether you put it on your eggs, your pizza, or on literally everything, hot sauce is one of our favourite, most versatile condiments.

We may be scraping the bottom of the Sriracha bottle by now, but here are a few great places in Vancouver that carry an impressive selection of hot sauces.

You never know, maybe you won’t even miss the iconic red rooster sauce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucifer’s Hot Sauce Store (@lucifers.ca)

The brand Lucifer’s Hot Sauce, purveyor of all things spicy, opened up its own hot sauce store back in March. The shop, aptly called Lucifer’s House of Heat, sells some classic brands like Valentina and El Yucateco, as well as bottles from local hot sauce makers and other hard-to-find varieties (some standout brands include Pain 100% Hot Sauce and Torchbearer Headless Horseradish). You can also shop its offerings online.

Address: 805 Boyd Street #R120, New Westminster

Phone: 877-330-4799

Instagram | Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bphamine @thephamilytable (@thephamilytable)

Need to source some hard-to-find Mexican groceries in the city? Fresh is Best is the place to go. Located in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood, this shop sells Latin goods and a huge selection of international hot sauces.

Address: 2908 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 778-737-2442

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Spot Hot Sauce (@thehotspotyvr)

With over 250 different kinds of hot sauce, this shop is the place to go to get your kick of all things spicy. Expect to find local and international varieties here.

Address: 2862 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-0919

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mi Tierra (@mitierralatinastore)

This grocer carrying Latin goods currently has two locations in Vancouver: one on Davie Street and one in Burnaby. It’s also opening a third on Commercial Drive soon, meaning you’ll have even more opportunities to grab some Latin-style hot sauces and salsas.

Address: 1104 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 236-477-5610

Address: 3993 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-294-1816

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAMOUS FOODS|Health Food Store (@famousfoodsvan)

Vancouverites know that if you’re looking for hard-to-find ingredients, Famous Foods is the way to go. Known for its amazing bulk selection (including things like dehydrated beet and tomato powders), Famous Foods also carries an impressive selection of hot sauce.

Address: 1595 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-872-3019

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mount Pleasant BIA (Vancouver) (@mountpleasantbia)

This Korean grocery store is a haven for affordable produce and Korean goods, but it’s also got a great selection of different types of Asian hot sauces. In addition to rows and rows of gochujang and gochugaru, you’ll find Sambel Oelek, jars of crunchy chili oils, and other spicy condiments.

Address: 519 East Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram | Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Gourmet Warehouse (@gourmetwarehouse)

Purveyor of all things, well, gourmet, this giant store is the place to go for both kitchen supplies and some special food items. It also happens to have a hot sauce section with a bunch of local and Canadian-made options.

Address: 1340 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-3022

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Burrow (@theburrowrestaurant)

Formerly called Bandidas, this vegetarian spot dishes up breakfast platters and giant burritos. It also sells habanero hot sauce from local maker Brightside Foods.

Address: 2781 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-8224

Instagram

Juke Fried Chicken

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Legends Haul (@legends_haul)

This fried chicken spot in Vancouver’s Chinatown also happens to make and bottle its own special hot sauce, so you can take the goodness home and put it on everything. You can even buy a trio of sauces, including the Juke Table Sauce, Zaklan Hot Sauce, and Beer Spiced Honey Sauce.

Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-5853

Instagram

Sriracha Revolver

Looking to replace your Sriracha source? Look no further than this local maker, who makes not one but six different sriracha chile hot sauces, including beets and tequila, chile garlic, clean mango, habanero, jalapeno ginger, and cilantro lime.

You can buy this local brand online or at several retailers around the Lower Mainland.