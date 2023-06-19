Vancouver is pretty spoiled for choice when it comes to omakase.

So when determining where to head for this memorable format of meal in town, it’s not always easy to choose.

On top of that, this authentic Japanese service is typically on the pricier side. This is where Sushi Bar Shu might come in handy.

While the off-the-beaten-path gem does offer a stunning omakase dinner service for $208 a head, it also serves an omakase lunch for just $88 on Saturday and Sunday.

If you can’t get in for an evening meal, this is a fantastic (and accessible) alternative.

We, however, were able to go visit Chef Hyunki Shin one spring evening to experience the dinner offering, and it was nothing short of awesome.

Shin has 18 years of experience and has trained under several prominent names in Canada and Japan.

We say Shu feels low-key mostly because of its location. Tucked off Granville Street by W 65th Avenue in Marpole, it’s not an area we find ourselves frequenting very often.

Each dished is carefully crafted by Shin using his knowledge of ingredients, making for a spectacular flavour and texture in every bite.

Not to mention, omakase guests get a front-row seat to the symphony of sounds and picture-perfect morsels before they hit the counter.

The dinner spread at Shu offers diners three kinds of sashimi (Chef’s choice), three appetizers, miso soup, and eleven delicate pieces of nigiri.

After all of that, it’s time for the last two savoury courses — Atsuyaki Tamago and a Negitoro handroll — followed by dessert.

Guests also have the option to add A5 Miyazaki Wagyu (good for two people) and caviar for an additional cost.

If you’re looking to try omakase in Vancouver and don’t know where to start, Sushi Bar Shu is a great place to check out.

Address: 8099 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-885-7109

Instagram