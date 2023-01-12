The city’s favourite curry event, Curry Cup, is set to return to Vancouver later this winter.

Last year’s competition was the first in two years since the previous two events were cancelled due to COVID restrictions.

The ninth annual event will occur at Mount Pleasant’s Heritage Hall on Monday, March 6, from 6:30 pm to 9 pm.

Curry Cup will see eight of the city’s top chefs compete in creating the best curry, which guests will then get to try and cast their vote for their favourite dish.

Curries will be judged by some of “Vancouver’s foodie elites,” including chefs, who will determine the winner based on criteria of plating, flavour, and cultural knowledge.

The annual event, which started in 2014, is a celebration of the culture of curry, its many iterations, and the way it makes the perfect family staff meal for chefs and kitchen workers, regardless of their cultural heritage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chefs’ Table Society of BC (@chefstablebc)

Brought to us by the Chef’s Table Society of British Columbia, the event has yet to announce the full list of competitors for this year, so stay tuned.

Curry lovers can get tickets to the one-day event online, including a sampling from each of the eight chef’s dishes and a beverage and some dessert samples.

Tickets are available online, but don’t wait – there’s only a limited number for sale.

9th Annual Curry Cup

When: Monday, March 6, from 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: Heritage Hall, 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $59, available online

