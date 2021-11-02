Surrey's Tree Lighting Festival is back this year and brighter than ever

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market is back in person this year on November 20th at Surrey Civic Plaza.

As Surrey’s “first in-person event since 2019,” the festival will offer extended hours, from noon to 10 pm and free admission.

“This year’s edition will be returning brighter than ever. I would like to invite families, children and festive holiday goers to join us on November 20 to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season,” said Mayor Doug McCallum.

Guests are invited to start off the holiday season by experiencing activities such as immersive light displays, live music, a Holiday Market, food trucks, and more.

Presented by Coast Capital Savings, this year’s event will feature new immersive light displays including an illuminated light tunnel, giant Christmas ornaments and gifts, interactive swings, a “Lights Around the World” display and decorative photo walls.

Other highlights include live music across two stages, a large “Enchanted Village” tent featuring over 20 Holiday Market vendors selling gifts and stocking stuffers, free photos with Santa, a Christmas cookie giveaway and holiday displays.