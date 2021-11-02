Surrey's Tree Lighting Festival is back this year and brighter than ever
Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.
Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market is back in person this year on November 20th at Surrey Civic Plaza.
As Surrey’s “first in-person event since 2019,” the festival will offer extended hours, from noon to 10 pm and free admission.
- You might also like:
- Where to see the best Christmas lights displays around Vancouver (MAP)
- A massive Christmas craft market is coming to Vancouver next month
- Canada's magical Christmas train will not run for the second year in a row
“This year’s edition will be returning brighter than ever. I would like to invite families, children and festive holiday goers to join us on November 20 to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season,” said Mayor Doug McCallum.
Guests are invited to start off the holiday season by experiencing activities such as immersive light displays, live music, a Holiday Market, food trucks, and more.
View this post on Instagram
Presented by Coast Capital Savings, this year’s event will feature new immersive light displays including an illuminated light tunnel, giant Christmas ornaments and gifts, interactive swings, a “Lights Around the World” display and decorative photo walls.
Other highlights include live music across two stages, a large “Enchanted Village” tent featuring over 20 Holiday Market vendors selling gifts and stocking stuffers, free photos with Santa, a Christmas cookie giveaway and holiday displays.
20 local Surrey performers, choirs, holiday groups and children’s acts will offer free live performances throughout the day on the Main Stage and Enchanted Stage.
Performers include Ludic, Yvonne Kushe, Reckless: Bryan Adams Tribute, Sandy Scofield, Ginalina, and more.
To top it all off, there will be free hot chocolate and guests can taste food from Melt Town, Burgerholic, Taco N Todo and Gary’s Kettle Corn in the Enchanted Eats zone, presented by Dished.
All event activities will meet health and safety guidelines as set out by the Provincial Health Officer, WorkSafe BC, Fraser Health and appropriate industry associations.
For more details check out their website and make sure to RSVP on Facebook.
Daily Hive is a proud media partner of Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival