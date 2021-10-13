A massive Christmas craft market is coming to Vancouver next month

Please note: While British Columbia is currently in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan, mask wearing is required in all indoor public spaces. Please adhere to other COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing. If you are sick, please stay home.

Canadian artisans from coast to coast will be setting up shop at the Vancouver Convention Centre next month for the 2021 Circle Craft Christmas Market.

A Vancouver tradition for over 50 years, this year’s event will take place from November 10 to 14. Over 200 artisans are expected to take part, including clothing designers, potters, jewellers, metal and woodworkers, glass blowers, and candle and soap makers — just to name a few.

The event attracts countless visitors each year, and in addition to finding the perfect holiday gift, visitors can also check out craft technique demonstrations and contests.

Tickets for the 2021 Circle Craft Christmas Market can be purchased online and are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and youth, and free for children 12 and under.

Organizers note that proof of COVID-19 immunization will be required to attend the market; attendees will need to follow all rules that are in effect by the PHO and the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

When: November 10 to 14, 2021

Time:

Wednesday to Friday from 10 am to 9 pm

Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm

Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Tickets: Available online