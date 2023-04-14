5 great events to celebrate Earth Day in Metro Vancouver this month
Earth Day is just around the corner, and the annual event on April 22 is an excellent time to reflect on our connection (and impact) on the world around us.
In Metro Vancouver and across BC, we’re lucky to live in places surrounded by beautiful scenery. The vast ocean and stunning lakes. Huge forests and pristine parks. It’s no wonder that the province advertises itself as a tourist destination with the brand “Super, Natural British Columbia.”
But we shouldn’t take our environment for granted. In the words of EarthDay.org, “It’s going to take all of us. All in. Businesses, governments, and citizens — everyone accounted for and everyone accountable. A partnership for the planet.”
So let’s not delay. Here are five great events to celebrate Earth Day in Metro Vancouver this month.
Party for the Planet 2023
What: The City of Surrey is set to host the 12th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 29.
Happening one week after Earth Day, this year’s event will be packed full of entertainment and activities for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.
When: April 29, 2023
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Free
City of North Vancouver’s Earth Day 2023
What: Join the City of North Vancouver at Moodyville Park to celebrate Earth Day. The family-friendly event will feature educational booths and a number of activities hosted by local organizations. Guests can also join in the invasive plant pull during the celebration.
When: April 22, 2023
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Moodyville Park (main grass area just east of the playground) – 759 East 3rd Street, North Vancouver
Cost: Free
Earth Day at Trout Lake Community Centre
What: Trout Lake Community Centre in East Vancouver is celebrating Earth Day with a day full of green family fun. Guests will enjoy live music, crafts, and games, and a nature hunt. There will also be a variety of activities and informational booths to visit at the event.
When: April 22, 2023
Time: 11 am to 2 pm
Where: Trout Lake Community Centre – 3360 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Earth Day Event at Town Centre Park
What: The City’s of Coquitlam’s Earth Day event coincides with its annual compost giveaway for local residents. Head to Town Center Park’s parking lot C.for compost workshops, children’s activities and environmental displays. Participants of the compost workshops will learn in the Inspiration Garden at 11:30 am and 1:30 pm.
When: April 22, 2023
Time: 11 am to 3 pm
Where: Town Centre Park Lot C – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Cost: Free
Earth Day Film Screening – Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story
What: Food Stash Foundation hosts an Earth Day screening of the acclaimed documentary, Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story. Guests will meet the Food Stash team and its founder, as well as experience a Q&A with Just Eat It‘s producer, Jenny Rustemeyer.
There will also be popcorn from Nada, pakoras made by Vijs, and information about what we can do to avoid food waste.
When: April 21, 2023
Time: 6 to 8:30 pm
Where: Food Stash Foundation – Unit 100, 290 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: $15 plus fees, purchase online