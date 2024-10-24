Contact Winter Music Festival just dropped its epic Vancouver lineup

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Contact Winter Music Festival is returning to Vancouver and some massive stars are coming for the party.

Canada’s largest indoor winter music festival is taking over the Vancouver Convention Centre on December 27 and 28.

This year’s headliners include multi-platinum and Grammy Award-nominated artist and producer deadmau5 and America’s Best DJ nominee Seven Lions.

They will be joined by other chart-topping and party-starting artists, including Eli Brown, James Hype, and ARMNHMR.

The 19+ festival will also feature state-of-the-art technical production and lighting on two stages.

“It’s the 13th year of our favourite winter tradition and we can’t wait to celebrate the holidays with you all at VCC,” said Alvaro Prol, Blueprint founder and co-owner, in a release. “It’s such a special time of year where we get to bring the hottest dance acts to the city — something we always look forward to.”

Here’s the full lineup of this year’s epic Contact Winter Music Festival:

Seven Lions

deadmau5

Eli Brown

James Hype

Netsky

Armnhmr

Max Styler

Bijou b2b Nostalgix

Seb C

Joanna Magik

Steph Tsunami

Jaemo

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, October 29 at noon online.

When: December 27 and 28, 2024

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online