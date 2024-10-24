EventsArtsConcertsWinter

Contact Winter Music Festival just dropped its epic Vancouver lineup

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Oct 24 2024, 3:46 pm

Contact Winter Music Festival/Instagram

Contact Winter Music Festival is returning to Vancouver and some massive stars are coming for the party.

Canada’s largest indoor winter music festival is taking over the Vancouver Convention Centre on December 27 and 28.

This year’s headliners include multi-platinum and Grammy Award-nominated artist and producer deadmau5 and America’s Best DJ nominee Seven Lions.

 

They will be joined by other chart-topping and party-starting artists, including Eli Brown, James Hype, and ARMNHMR.

The 19+ festival will also feature state-of-the-art technical production and lighting on two stages.

“It’s the 13th year of our favourite winter tradition and we can’t wait to celebrate the holidays with you all at VCC,” said Alvaro Prol, Blueprint founder and co-owner, in a release. “It’s such a special time of year where we get to bring the hottest dance acts to the city — something we always look forward to.”

CONTACT Winter Music Festival

Contact Winter Music Festival/Instagram

Here’s the full lineup of this year’s epic Contact Winter Music Festival:

  • Seven Lions
  • deadmau5
  • Eli Brown
  • James Hype
  • Netsky
  • Armnhmr
  • Max Styler
  • Bijou b2b Nostalgix
  • Seb C
  • Joanna Magik
  • Steph Tsunami
  • Jaemo

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, October 29 at noon online.

Contact Winter Music Festival

When: December 27 and 28, 2024
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

