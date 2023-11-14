High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley has been found in Vancouver

The search for a high-risk sex offender has come to an end after Randall Hopley was located Monday morning on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

In a release, Vancouver police say he was located and arrested shortly after 6 am on Monday and is now being held in Vancouver jail.

#VPDNews: Vancouver Police arrested Randall Hopley this morning in the Downtown Eastside, ending a 10-day search for the high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house on November 4. More info expected later today.

On November 4, Hopley went missing from his halfway house in Vancouver and his ankle monitor was found cut off later that afternoon near Main Street and Broadway.

According to police, Hopley has a history of sexual assault, assault, and property crime convictions.

Hopley had received a six-year sentence for abducting a child from their home in BC in 2011.

Hopley has since fully completed his sentence and police issued a warning to the public that a convicted child abductor was living in the city. He’s required to complete a 10-year supervision order to help him manage his “risk factors.”

He had been living in a halfway house on the Downtown Eastside in Vancouver since his release from prison as a condition of his 10-year supervision order, but failed to return to the halfway house on November 4, police say, prompting a search by both land and sea.

With files from Daily Hive Staff