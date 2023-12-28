More than six months after the high-profile killing of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, his murder remains unsolved.

Investigators tell Daily Hive that the case is still active, and as such, no new details have been released to the public.

It comes as media outlet The Globe and Mail is reporting this week that arrests are pending in the investigation and that the suspects have remained in Canada, something that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team did not confirm to Daily Hive.

“We are aware of the article published in The Globe and Mail regarding the murder of Mr. Nijjar,” a spokesperson for the unit said Thursday.

“This remains an active investigation and as such, IHIT cannot comment on any investigational steps being taken or any evidence that has been collected. IHIT continues to work closely in partnership with the Surrey RCMP.”

Calls for arrests have been mounting since the 45-year-old was gunned down on June 18 outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on Scott Road in Newton, where he acted as president.

Nijjar was also a plumber and was a prominent member of the Surrey Sikh community. He was publicly connected to the campaign for Khalistan, an independence movement seeking a separatist Sikh nation in Punjab, India.

Diplomatic tensions between Canada and India have mounted following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s public accusation that the Indian government has been linked to the killing, an allegation that India has denied.

According to previous news releases, IHIT is looking for information on the identities of two heavy-set masked men they believe to have been the gunmen, as well as someone who was driving a getaway vehicle following the shooting.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT Information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at [email protected].

With files from Simran Singh and Nikitha Martins