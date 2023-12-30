Driver believed to have received most DUI convictions in Canadian history

A 66-year-old man may have set an “incredibly concerning” record in Canada, according to police.

In a statement from the Abbotsford Police Department, it said a man is believed to have received “the single most convictions for impaired driving offences someone has received in Canadian history.”

The police department, based in the Metro Vancouver region, explained that its department responded to a reported motorcycle accident near Clearbrook and Marshall roads last summer.

“Upon police arrival, a passenger of the motorcycle was being treated by first responders for serious injuries,” police said in a release. “The driver who attempted to flee the scene before police arrival was identified with the assistance of witnesses.”

Police said they knew the registered owner of the motorcycle since they had a history of prohibited and impaired driving offences.

As officers investigated this incident, 66-year-old Heide was arrested “for driving while prohibited and detained for an impaired driving investigation.”

According to police, Heide’s blood alcohol content was two times over the legal limit.

On December 18 of this year, Heide pleaded guilty to impaired driving, driving while disqualified and driving while prohibited.

He received 21 convictions for impaired driving and a sentence of four years and 354 days in jail.

So far this year, AbbyPD has removed nearly a hundred impaired drivers from the roads, it said.

“Impaired driving can have devastating consequences to innocent road users as a result of an impaired driver’s decision to drive impaired,” Sergeant Paul Walker said. “Our frontline officers continue to be out enforcing impaired driving laws and taking a zero-tolerance approach to driving while impaired. We continue encouraging our community to report possible impaired drivers to the police.”