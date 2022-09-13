Car stolen in Surrey during private showing leads to high-speed getaway: RCMP

A man was charged following an incident involving a car being stolen while being shown for sale in Surrey.

The incident took place on August 31 as Surrey RCMP received a report that a vehicle was stolen while being shown to a potential buyer in the 9000-block of 148A Street in Surrey.

On September 1, at approximately 11:15 pm, the Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team was in the process of conducting proactive patrols and happened to locate the stolen vehicle in the 7600-block of 124 street.

Following the identification of the stolen vehicle, Surrey RCMP officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and drove in a manner “that was a risk to public safety.”

Police did not pursue the vehicle but instead utilized Air 1 to track the stolen car from the sky.

The chopper continued to follow the vehicle to the 6400-block of 121A Street, where the driver parked and left the car.

The Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit, the Gang Enforcement Team, and the Integrated Police Dog Service responded to the area and took the suspect into custody.

Surrey RCMP revealed the suspect’s name tied to the stolen car incident.

Muhammad Mehran Ali, 22, of Delta has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, possession of property obtained by a crime, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply with a probation order, and prohibited driving under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Erratic driving behaviour and excessive speeds through residential and commercial areas place members of our community at risk, said Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer Corporal Vanessa Munn in a statement.