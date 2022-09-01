Fight between neighbours in Surrey is now a homicide case

Homicide investigators have been called to Surrey after a man died following a fight between two neighbours on Wednesday afternoon.

The Surrey RCMP were called to the Newton area near 141 Street and 61st Avenue over reports of an altercation between two men just before 2 pm.

One of the men required first aid, and despite the efforts of first responders, the 40-year-old died on the scene. His cause of death has not been released.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the victim as Manbir “Mani” Amar.

A suspect has been arrested and remains in custody. As of Thursday afternoon, no charges have been laid.

“This was an isolated incident between two neighbours,” IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said. “Tragically this situation escalated to a point where a life was taken.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]