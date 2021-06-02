About six kilometres of new bike lanes will be relatively rapidly built within Surrey City Centre using funding granted by TransLink.

The City of Surrey is looking to add temporary protected bike lanes on five corridors, primarily using existing road space and using low-cost methods such as planters and temporary curbs as barriers.

The targeted “quick-build” bike lane projects, focusing on north-south corridors, are as follows:

132 Street from Green Timbers Greenway to 108 Avenue (extruded curbs) 108 Avenue from 132 Street to University Drive (planters) 100 Avenue from 132 Street to 134 Street (multi-use path) City Parkway from 105A Avenue to 108 Avenue (planters, extruded curbs) Whalley Boulevard from 100 Avenue to 105 Avenue (extruded curbs)

About a dozen on-street vehicle parking stalls will be consolidated to one side of the street for the 100 Avenue and Whalley Boulevard bike lanes, and roughly two dozen stalls will be consolidated on City Parkway. Some overall parking reductions can be expected.

To achieve these bike lanes, TransLink is providing Surrey with $1 million through its Bicycle Infrastructure Capital Cost-Sharing (BICCS) COVID-19 Recovery Program, in addition to the $2 million in annual regular BICCS funding.

“The installation of ‘Quick-Build’ protected cycling routes is intended to provide safer more comfortable cycling; therefore, project elements will prioritize safety for cyclists in conflict zones such as driveways and intersections,” reads a city staff report.

“As the ‘Quick-Build’ measures are intended to be fast and lower cost, working within existing curbs will be done to the greatest degree possible.”

The municipal government anticipates these bike lanes will be temporary and eventually replaced with permanent construction through the city’s capital program or through adjacent redevelopment.

While Vancouver has been known to remove travel lanes of arterial roadways to accommodate bike lanes, Surrey’s approach to date has largely been through road widenings, repurposing curbside lanes, and requiring redevelopments to provide property setbacks in order to preserve travel road lane capacity.

Recent capital projects have added nine lane km of bike lanes on 100 Avenue from King George Boulevard to 148 Street, and 105A Avenue from City Parkway to 144 Street.

Within the next five years, the municipal government is planning to build 10 lane km of protected bike lanes in Surrey City Centre through road widening and cycling-specific projects, including on Fraser Highway from Whalley Boulevard to 148 Street, 100 Avenue from 128 Street to 132 Street, 104 Avenue from 132 Street to University Drive, and 102 Avenue from Whalley Boulevard to 140 Street.

Additionally, city staff are currently in the process of developing a strategy to fill key “gaps” in the cycling network across Surrey.